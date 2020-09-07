https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/following-biden-kenosha-visit-kamala-harris-meets-blake-family-lawyers-speaks-phone-jacob-blake/

Following Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s visit last week with the family and and legal team of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police while resisting arrest on August 23, Biden’s vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is in Kenosha Monday meeting with Blake’s family and legal team.

Jacob Blake, screen image from attorney video, September 6.

On Thursday, Harris commented on the shooting of Blake, “As @JoeBiden said, the shots fired at Jacob Blake pierced the soul of our nation. We see the pain and hurt of yet another Black man shot by police—and a family with extraordinary courage come together. His family is in my heart today as we continue our fight for justice.”

As @JoeBiden said, the shots fired at Jacob Blake pierced the soul of our nation. We see the pain and hurt of yet another Black man shot by police—and a family with extraordinary courage come together. His family is in my heart today as we continue our fight for justice. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 3, 2020

Harris previously served as a prosecutor and California attorney general but has thrown law enforcement under the bus to side with the mob in supporting accused sex offender Jacob Blake for violently resisting arrest.

TRENDING: ‘F*ck White People!’ – BLM-Biden Supporters Scream at Elderly Couple Dining Outdoors in Pittsburgh, Steal Their Drinks Off Table (VIDEO)

Greetings from WISCONSIN! Kamala Harris has just arrived in Milwaukee, her first on the ground campaign trip since being nominated as Biden’s VP. Per a campaign official, she is headed into a meeting with Jacob Blake’s family and legal team. pic.twitter.com/a05ucdWBOk — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) September 7, 2020

Axios reported on the details of the Harris visit as relayed by the Biden campaign:

Attendees: Jacob Blake, Sr., Blake’s father; Letetra Widman, Blake’s sister; Zietha Blake, Blake’s sister; Julia Jackson, Blake’s mother (by phone); Ben Crump, Blake’s attorney (by phone); Patrick Salvi, Jr., on Blake’s legal team; B’Ivory LaMarr, on Blake’s legal team.

Jacob Blake, Sr. has been shown by his social media posts to be a Farrakhan supporting anti-Semite.

#Tucker puts on screen some of the things Jacob Blake Sr. has said on social media, including him saying he’s “with Farakhan,” said “Jews…control the media…and money,” and decried “cracker Jew[s].” Since CNN won’t talk about these, do they agree? Comment, @MDornic? pic.twitter.com/xU5JYXesO3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 4, 2020

Jacob Blake pleaded not guilty on Friday during a ZOOM court hearing on charges of felony third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Blake attorney Benjamin Crump released a video statement by Blake on Saturday:

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

Video timeline of shooting:

[embedded content]

Video from other side of car:

[embedded content]

UPDATE: Harris spoke by phone with Blake.

Inbox: @KamalaHarris had a phone call with Jacob Blake alongside Blake’s family during a trip to Milwaukee. Both she and @JoeBiden have now met with the family and spoken to Blake. pic.twitter.com/dPf4qUByny — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

