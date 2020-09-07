https://alphanewsmn.com/fraternal-order-of-police-unanimously-endorses-trump/

The nation’s largest police union announced its unanimous endorsement of President Donald Trump in a press release issued over the weekend.

“Public safety will undoubtedly be a main focus for voters in this year’s election,” National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Patrick Yoes said Friday.

“Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months. President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day. The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP.”

According to the release, the endorsement decision was made after canvassing the more than 355,000 FOP members throughout the country.

The group said it considered the two 2020 presidential candidates’ records and their responses to a questionnaire. The FOP received responses from both campaigns in mid-July and distributed them verbatim to the more than 355,000 members.

Yoes described the group’s endorsement as “one of the most sought-after endorsements by candidates running for the presidency.”

“During his first four years, President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs,” he continued. “Our members know that he listens to the concerns of our brothers and sisters in uniform and is able to make tough decisions on the issues most important to law enforcement. President Trump is committed to keeping our communities and families safe.”

