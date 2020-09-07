https://www.theblaze.com/news/from-his-hospital-bed-jacob-blake-issues-pleas-to-supporters-legs-can-be-taken-from-you-like-this-man

Jacob Blake issued a plea from his hospital bed, urging his supporters to change their lives.

A Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer reportedly shot Blake in the back seven times on Aug. 23 during a call for a domestic dispute. Blake’s family has repeatedly said he is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting.

Following Blake’s shooting, riots and protests alike erupted in Kenosha, which led to a deadly shooting of two people on Aug. 25. More protest and riots continued across the U.S., putting further strain and pressure on police-community relations.

What are the details?

In a video tweet shared by his attorney, Benjamin Crump, Blake, 29, said that life can change on a dime.

“I just want to say, man, to all the young cats out there, and even the older ones, older than me, it’s a lot more life to live out here, man,” he said. “Your life and not only just your life, your legs, something that you need to move around and move forward in life, can be taken from you like this, man.”

Blake added that he’s in constant pain.

“I’ve got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach,” he continued. “You do not want to have to deal with this s***, man. Every 24 hours, it’s pain, it’s nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side. It hurts to eat.”

He urged his supporters to change their lives, adding, “Please, I’m telling you, change y’all lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man, ’cause it’s so much time that has been wasted.”

What else?

According to a recent report from the Kenosha Police Union, Blake reportedly confronted officers following a call about a domestic dispute. He allegedly placed one of the officers in a headlock, and was armed with a knife that he refused to drop.

All of this reportedly took place before the Kenosha officer opened fire on Blake as he attempted to get into his car. Officers reportedly said they saw a knife on the floor of the car. Blake’s three children were in the backseat.

Kenosha Police Union attorney Brendan Matthews told WCCO-TV that Blake was reportedly at the residence of his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of a violent sexual assault in May.

The unnamed woman reportedly called authorities on that fateful day, alleging that her ex was attempting to steal both her keys and her vehicle.

Reports say that because of the alleged May assault, Blake was not supposed to be at her residence at all.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate the incident.

