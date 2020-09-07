https://www.theepochtimes.com/gender-reveal-party-sparked-wildfire-burning-7000-acres-in-california-officials_3490541.html

Authorities in California said a party to reveal the gender of an unborn child accidentally sparked a wildfire that is now burning about 7,000 acres in the state.

A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at the event triggered the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, Cal Fire wrote in a press release.

The agency said that the fire, which is burning near the city of Oak Glen, started at 10:23 a.m. on Sept. 4 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

“The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa,” Cal Fire wrote.

No charges have been announced following the incident.

According to the agency’s incident website, the fire has grown to more than 7,050 acres as of early Morning morning.

Evacuations have been issued for Mountain Home Village, Oak Glen, Forest Falls, and Yucaipa Ridge. An evacuation warning is in effect in the Yucaipa bench area. The Yucaipa Community Center is being used as an evacuation center, said Cal Fire.

It comes as California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties on Sunday.

Newsom said in a statement that tens of thousands of acres have already been burned by three wildfires. They are the Creek Fire, El Dorado Fire, and the Valley Fire. He said that California is working with federal officials for assistance.

“Governor Newsom has declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, and secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to the Northern California wildfires,” his office said in the statement.

A helicopter prepares to drop water at a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif., on Sept. 5, 2020. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo)

The counties impacted under the state of emergency are Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire. San Bernardino County is impacted due to the El Dorado Fire, and San Diego County is impacted because of the Valley Fire.

“California has also secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to fires burning in Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Napa, Nevada, Lake, Solano, Yolo, and Monterey counties,” his statement continued. Those fires are located in Central or Northern California.

Newsom also obtained a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump and assistance grants to support the battle against Northern California fires.

