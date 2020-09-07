https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-secretary-state-says-1000-people-voted-twice-june-primary?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that 1,000 people voted two times in a June primary, though the violation did not impact the election results.

The voters apparently submitted absentee ballots and voted in person.

“A double voter knows exactly what they’re doing, diluting the votes of each and every voter that follows the law,” Raffensperger said at a press conference, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Those that make the choice to game the system are breaking the law. And as secretary of state, I will not tolerate it.”

