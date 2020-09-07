https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gordonchang-military/2020/09/07/id/985732

Foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang on Monday expressed his support for President Donald Trump’s idea to decouple the U.S. economy from China’s, warning that the communist nation is “configuring its military to kill Americans.”

Appearing Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Chang said, “We shouldn’t be enriching a hostile regime with our trade and with our investment. I believe that decoupling is what we absolutely have to do especially this year.”

Chang noted that a recent Pentagon report showed China may be attempting to double its number of nuclear warheads by the end of the decade, including those able to reach the United States.

“[President] Xi Jinping has been talking increasingly about this notion that China has a mandate of heaven to rule the world,” Chang said. “They [believe that they] not only have the right to do it, they have the obligation to do it.”

“He’s become very specific about this in public and so have his officials, which means that they are trying to change the international system, not to compete within it,” Chang added.

China believes it need to move quickly, meaning that the United States won’t see problems in the 2030s, but “now,” he warned.

Trump brought up possibly cutting all trade ties with China in an interview with Fox News in August.

“There has been no country that has ripped us off more than China…,” Trump said. “We lose billions, hundreds of billions of dollars. We get nothing from China. Yes, we get some goods that we could produce ourselves….[but] we get nothing. All we do is lose money.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

