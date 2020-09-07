https://www.westernjournal.com/heavily-gun-controlled-nyc-6-year-old-hit-unfortunate-gang-related-shooting/

Five people were reportedly shot in what police say was a gang-related shooting at a J’Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn, New York, early Monday morning.

Approximately 300 people reportedly assembled for the pre-dawn West Indian Day celebration, before the gunfire occurred around 3 a.m., the New York Post reported.

Among those reportedly shot was six-year-old Maxwell Cesc-Dinho, police said.

“It looks like, it’s unfortunate, a gang-related shooting,” New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told reporters Monday morning. “This is a notorious gang area that, you know, we’ve had problems with in the past.”

5 shot, including 6-year-old boy near Brooklyn J’ouvert celebration https://t.co/OWvBKNchib pic.twitter.com/etDNUdDYDc — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 7, 2020

Again, “unfortunate” was the Chief of Detectives’ description of the horrific, needless shooting.

Others who sustained injuries included Cesc-Dinho’s mother, Patricia Brathwaite, 47, Yves St. Flavin, 40, Bob Charlotin, 46, and Kelly Barthold, 34, the Post reported.

All injuries were non-life-threatening and everyone was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, police said.

Cesc-Dinho and Brathwaite were reportedly getting out of a cab when they were shot. It wasn’t apparent if any of the victims were targeted purposefully.

“It was really crazy — everyone was in shock,” J’Ouvert participant Joshua Kristal said.

People barbecued and played music to celebrate despite official events being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harrison said.

“We actually promote that,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that people should come out and start shooting.”

Cesc-Dinho was surrounded by officers and bystanders as he was lying in blood on the sidewalk, according to the Post.

“The boy, his mom was carrying him. You could see there was blood in his pants,” Kristal said. “She dropped him, I didn’t know what to do, then I saw tons of blood.”

Two people with firearms were arrested at the scene, though it was unclear if either were involved in the incident.

Shootings have reportedly occurred at previous J’Ouvert celebrations, and the NYPD expected people to gather along the traditional route despite the pandemic, according to the Post.

