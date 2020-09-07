https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/07/jemele-hill-plans-to-get-back-at-country-singer-travis-tritt-for-blocking-her-by-lying-about-him-to-make-him-seem-like-a-huge-ahole/

Atlantic contributing writer and all-around garbage person Jemele Hill has apparently recently discovered that she’s been blocked not only by James Woods, but also by country singer Travis Tritt.

And for that, she plans to make Tritt pay:

Owning Travis Tritt by demonstrating that you are, in fact, block-worthy is a weird flex, but you do you, Jemele.

Lose the “maybe” and you’ve nailed it.

The Atlantic’s really covering itself in glory lately.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...