29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot 7 times in the back by a Kenosha police officer in August after he brawled with the cops, resisted arrest, shrugged off two tasers and had a knife in his possession.

The New York Post obtained the sexual assault criminal complaint against Jacob Blake and it is horrifying.

Blake previously broke into the woman’s apartment, used his finger to sexually assault the woman, then sniffed it and said, “Smells like you’ve been with other men.” This was an assault and done without the woman’s consent. Jacob Blake then stole her car keys and took off with her car.

In August he went back to his victim’s home despite a restraining order. That’s when he wrestled with police, resisted arrest, shrugged off two tasers and had a knife with him before he reached into his car.

On Labor Day Kamala Harris flew to Wisconsin and told Jacob Blake, “I’m proud of you.”

This is the modern day Democrat Party.

