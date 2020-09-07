https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/09/07/kamala-harris-visits-jacob-blake-and-family-calls-them-incredible/
About The Author
Related Posts
In Lighter News, Rose McGowan & Alyssa Milano Duke It Out in Political Twitter Spat — Then It REALLY Gets Nasty
August 22, 2020
Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib Attend Anti-Trump Rally: ‘This Is Not Going To Be The Country Of White People’
May 1, 2019
Trump Wants to Kill Obamacare Because It's Popular
April 2, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy