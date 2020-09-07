https://www.dailywire.com/news/khan-perseverance-in-crisis-insights-from-famous-thinkers-on-how-to-handle-trying-times
Multiple crises have converged on our country, significantly impacting all of us. The current pandemic drags on. The economy is trying to come back but is precarious and sluggish. Jobs are increasingly scarce. Many small businesses are going under. Protests and riots are literally leaving cities in flames as the divisions in our nation grow into seemingly unbridgeable chasms. The quiet despairs that hound so many on an individual level have not gone away either. Addiction and suicide remain epidemics in their own right. While many are struggling to maintain optimism in this difficult moment, here are some fundamental aspects of perseverance that can deepen our resolve to move forward toward better times.
An abiding sense of faith
