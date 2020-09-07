https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f576430c1981470619f1099
The overarching story of recent American elections is that 1) voters of color, who have long been Democratic-leaning, are a growing share of the electorate; 2) ……
Six months after losing his job as a restaurant manager, Trevor Walford, 63, headed out to Leeds station last Tuesday armed with a sign and hundreds of CVs in a desperate bid to bag a new job….
Harry Harvey, 80, was reported missing in the Gunnerside area of Richmondshire, North Yorkshire, at around 1.30pm on Sunday….
A Highland cow had to hold its nerve to avoid scratching any motors as it slowly reversed out from between six brand new vehicles at a family-run dealership in Brockenhurst, Hampshire….