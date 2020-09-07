https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/local-media-finally-covers-attempted-murder-conservative-activist-memorial-trump-supporter-killed-portland-antifa-downplays-completely/

The local media has finally covered the attempted murder of a conservative activist by a Black Lives Matter supporter following a memorial for the Trump supporter who was murdered by a member of Portland Antifa last week.

The media was absolutely silent about the violence throughout the weekend, despite the report on the incident from The Gateway Pundit going massively viral.

There has still been absolutely no coverage from the national media, including Fox News. Even conservative publications have ignored the attack.

The local Fox affiliate, Fox 12, downplayed the political nature of the attack, describing it as an altercation over someone filming in the bar. Their report states, “investigators said the victim was with a group of friends in the bar when another man began recording them with his phone. That led to a ‘verbal altercation’ inside the business, before those involved went outside.”

“Information is circulating that the suspect and victim were part of activist groups, however the Vancouver Police Department is unable to confirm that information,” the VPD said in a statement to Fox 12.

Witnesses have provided the identity of the suspect to the Gateway Pundit. The man they named is Robbie Smith, a Portland-area barber and Black Lives Matter activist, who has posted calls for violence against the right to his social media pages.

A member of the Proud Boys, Shane Moon, remains hospitalized with severe injuries from being hit by a truck at a Vancouver, Washington, bar after attending a memorial for Aaron “Jay” Danielson, the President Donald Trump supporter who was murdered by Antifa in Portland.

Moon was bleeding from his brain, damaged his left temporal lobe, and had a concussion.

Following the memorial, friends of Danielson went to a Charlie’s, a nearby bar. When they got there, they were confronted by an aggressive leftist who began filming them and taking photos, seemingly in an attempt to dox them.

A friend of Moon’s, Rex Fergus, who witnessed the incident, told the Gateway Pundit that the man “started walking around the bar and recording us, putting his phone in our faces, supposedly for doxing.”

“As he was doing that, one of our guys confronted him and said ‘hey, get out of here, we don’t want you filming us. This is a private establishment and we’re not in public.’ The man continued to try to pick fights with people in the bar at the time, until security finally kicked him out of the bar,” Fergus said.

Fergus told the Gateway Pundit that after he was kicked out of the bar, he became confrontational with some of the people who were in the parking lot smoking and just arriving from the memorial, including Moon. After getting in his truck to leave, he plowed over Moon, sending his body hurling over the vehicle and smashing back down onto the pavement.

“Immediately he was unconscious. After he hit him, the driver of the truck gassed it and left the parking lot, leaving Shane on the ground, bleeding out of his ears,” Fergus said.

Moon’s longtime girlfriend, Laura Tobolski, said that they believe the hit and run was a “targeted attack.” She said that she does not believe that her boyfriend was involved in any kind of confrontation with the man outside the bar before being hit by the truck.

Originally, Fergus said that a police officer had told them that they had the driver in custody, however, the Vancouver Police told Fox12 that he remains at large.

The police department provided local news with a statement, but has still not updated the victim or his family. They have refused to even confirm the name of the driver to Tobolski or Moon.

The Gateway Pundit has repeatedly reached out to the Vancouver Police Department with no response. We have filed a records request related to the incident and will provide more information as it becomes available.

