This music video was uploaded to YouTube on Saturday and already is approaching one million views. The principal performer is “Ricky Rebel.” This is how the video is described on YouTube:

On AUG 22, 2020, a violent #BlackLivesMatter mob swarmed the Trump Unity Bridge in Beverly Hills. The Trump Unity Bridge responded to #BLM with a DANCE OFF to their unifying theme song MAGA / YMCA!

I don’t think those are precisely the conditions under which the video was filmed, but it is irresistible. It nicely contrasts the happy exuberance of the right with the vicious hatred that emanates from the left every day. Enjoy:

