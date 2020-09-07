http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3V4K4HClynM/

A suspect with multiple rifles was arrested after allegedly opening fire inside a Spanish Fort, Alabama, Bass Pro Shop on Saturday.

WBMA reports the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Robert Smith.

The Associated Press reports Smith had “multiple AR-15 style firearms,” as well as other guns, and fired “off dozens of rounds before being captured by police.”

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber told WKRG that “[Smith] had three AR-style weapons, he had an AR-style pistol, he had a 9 mm rifle, a shotgun, and two 9 mm pistols.” He allegedly carried the guns to the boat and ATV service area of the Bass Pro facility and opened fire.

No innocents were injured during the shooting.

BCSO, Spanish Fort PD and other agencies on scene at Bass Pro in Spanish Fort in ref to a subject shooting multiple rounds into the boat and ATV service area. There are no injuries reported at this time. The suspect is in custody. There is no public safety threat. — BC Sheriff’s Office (@1BC_SO) September 5, 2020

WBMA noted Smith was also wearing some type of body armor during the alleged attack.

Police are trying to ascertain a motive for the attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

