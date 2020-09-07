https://neonnettle.com/news/12575-michael-moore-blasts-biden-for-chasing-white-racist-redneck-votes-in-michigan-

Filmmaker faces backlash for criticizing Presidential candidate

on 7th September 2020 @ 9.00pm

© press

Biden recently accepted the endorsement of Republican and former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore criticized Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden over his election conduct.

Biden recently accepted the endorsement of Republican and former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.

But Moore didn’t react well to the news and blasted Biden for going after “white racist redneck votes.”

Moore tweeted:

“The Biden campaign, in an effort to convince Flint voters to stay home on Nov 3 and lose Michigan again, happily announced & embraced the endorsement of former Gov. Rick Snyder — the man who poisoned Flint’s water. 10,000 children [with] permanent brain damage.”

“Countless dead. Shame!”

The Biden campaign, in an effort to convince Flint voters to stay home on Nov 3 and lose Michigan again, happily announced & embraced the endorsement of former Gov. Rick Snyder — the man who poisoned Flint’s water. 10,000 children w/ permanent brain damage. Countless dead. Shame! https://t.co/ra0MhuN75k pic.twitter.com/XV6IwhbZxA — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 5, 2020

“So the Biden campaign thought getting a few more White racist redneck votes in Michigan was more important than getting the Black vote in Flint?” he later added.

© press

‘So Biden thought getting a few more White racist redneck votes in Michigan was more important than getting the Black vote in Flint?’ Moore wrote

“Better to embrace the mass-poisoning Republican ex-Governor than worry about ‘those Black people?’ Are u nuts? Apologize & retract NOW.”

So the Biden campaign thought getting a few more White racist redneck votes in Michigan was more important than getting the Black vote in Flint? Better to embrace the mass-poisoning Republican ex-Governor than worry about “those Black people?” Are u nuts? Apologize & retract NOW. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 5, 2020

But after Moore received push back from his liberal followers for daring to criticize Biden, he softened the blow by reminding them he will still be voting for him in November.

“To be clear: I will vote for Biden. But I will not lie for Biden,” Moore tweeted.

“For the millions of us spending every waking moment for the next 59 days trying to remove Trump, we won’t succeed if we have to also fight the Party and the Campaign who seem to be stupidly working against us,” he tweeted.

To be clear:

I will vote for Biden.

But I will not lie for Biden. For the millions of us spending every waking moment for the next 59 days trying to remove Trump, we won’t succeed if we have to also fight the Party and the Campaign who seem to be stupidly working against us. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 5, 2020

Moore has been sounding the alarm for Democrats since Trump’s performance at the RNC.

© press

In July, Moore warned Democrats not to make the same mistake they made in 2016 and underestimate the ‘evil genius’ Trump

Last month, the filmmaker warned that Trump’s support base is so strong Trump it is “OFF THE CHARTS.”

Moore, who correctly predicted Trump would defeat Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, asked his left-wing audience if they were ready to be outsmarted by Trump again.

Moore wrote:

“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie. In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points.”

In July, Moore warned Democrats not to make the same mistake they made in 2016 and underestimate the “evil genius” Trump.

“I want to caution everyone, do not underestimate the evil genius that is Donald J. Trump,” he said at the time.

“There are many examples throughout history, whether it’s Henry IV facing the French on St Crispin’s Day,” Moore said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

