Hobby Lobby is under fire after a decidedly pro-Trump display was recently discovered at one of its U.S. stores.

What are the details?

Social media users are calling for a boycott of the store, which has never shied away from its conservative roots.

A photo of the display emerged on social media, which featured decorative letters arranged to read “USA Vote Trump.”

It is not known at the time of this writing whether a store employee crafted the display, or if a customer or customers rearranged the letters to call for Trump support.

One social media user wrote, “We’re all aware that customers re-arrange these letters all the time, right? Call my [sic] old-fashioned, but I prefer to be outraged at Hobby Lobby for making it so that employers can decide what kind of healthcare their employees can get.”

Another social media user took a swipe at the company’s Christian stance, writing, “I’ve been in a Hobby Lobby one time. The Jesus music was just too damn much. I had to wash off the stink of hypocrisy and Christianity when I got home.”

Another user complained, “#HobbyLobby will get ZERO and I do mean ZERO of my family’s money. I will not set foot in one EVER again.”

Conservative entertainer Kaya Jones remarked on the display, and on Twitter wrote, “Hobby Lobby we love you.” She attached an American flag emoji to the tweet.

Author Tim Young added, “Hobby Lobby would welcome a leftist boycott, especially after their last boycott of Goya that led to record sales of beans.”

Author Dan Gainor added, “People have been writing stuff at #HobbyLobby forever. Then employees take it down. Is the left really this stupid? Ooops, they are.”

In 2016, CEO David Green expressed his support for Trump, saying: “For Americans who value freedom of religion, we must elect a president who will support a Supreme Court that upholds not only this freedom but all that have emanated from it. That president is Donald Trump.”

TheBlaze reached out to Hobby Lobby for comment on the developing story, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

