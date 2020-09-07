http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8eBBMUOiWpg/

Both individuals and businesses could face hefty fines for violating coronavirus restrictions in Miami-Dade as beachgoers flock to the coast for Labor Day.

Officials in Miami-Dade, one of the areas of Florida hit hardest by the Chinese coronavirus, have warned residents and visitors to adhere to the safety guidelines outlined by the county. Failure to comply with even the most basic face covering requirements could cost hundreds in fines.

“We have fines countywide if you fail to follow the new normal rules,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (R) said. “$100 for individuals, $500 for businesses. Businesses that don’t follow the rules can and will be shut down.”

“Mask up or pay up,” Gimenez added.

Area businesses had been anticipating a busy Labor Day weekend, following months of hardship due to the county’s battle with the Wuhan virus.

“This is not over yet, we have a big test coming over this Labor Day weekend,” Gimenez said.

Beachgoers flocked to the coast over the weekend, with authorities patrolling the beaches. Miami-Dade County requires beachgoers to wear a face covering in instances where social distancing is not feasible, with an exception for members of the same household. Additionally, beachgoers “must have facial covering available and ready to use at all times” and “must be able to show their mask upon request by local authority.”

Children under the age of two are excluded from the mandate, as well as those who “have trouble breathing due to a chronic pre-existing condition” and those who “are not able to remove face coverings without assistance or on their own.”

Miami-Dade reported a cumulative 161,363 cases of the virus as of Monday morning, comprising a quarter of all cases across the Sunshine State.

Officials in Los Angeles County are also implementing stringent mask requirements with the threat of a fine for beachgoers. According to Deadline, visitors of Manhattan Beach could face fines up to $350 for failure to comply.

