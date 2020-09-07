https://www.theblaze.com/news/michigan-gop-hq-vandalized-blm

The headquarters for the Michigan Republican party in downtown Lansing was vandalized with messages insulting police and immigration officials on Sunday.

The messages in spray-paint on the building included, “abolish police,” “f*** police,” “f*** 12” and “f*** you.”

Laura Cox, the chair of the Michigan Republican Party, released a statement about the vandalism on Monday.

“The Michigan Republican Party is proud to stand by the men and women of law enforcement, and I am incredibly proud of my service with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,” said Cox.

“This vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation’s Democrat-run cities, as the radical left uses criminal tactics to try and extort weak politicians into defunding the men and woman who keep us safe. Republicans will not be intimidated,” she added.

“President Trump will not be intimidated,” she concluded. “And this November, the American people will show the world they will not be intimidated when they reelect President Donald Trump.”

The official social media account for the Michigan Republican Party also posted photographs of the vandalism.

“Sunday night our building was vandalized with radical anti-police statements. We will not be intimidated, and we will continue to work hard to ensure President @realDonaldTrump is re-elected!,” they tweeted.

According to Fox News, the party said they filed a a report with the City of Lansing Police Department about the incident.

“Abolish ICE” has been a component of political campaigns for the more progressive and far left Democratic candidates, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Cox was formerly an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent for 13 years.

In a similar incident in February, the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was vandalized with spray-paint. In that case, police charged a Democratic activist after an anonymous tip, but the charges were later dropped because he had an alibi witness and could not be positively identified from surveillance video.

Here’s more about the previous vandalism incident:

[embedded content]

State worker charged with vandalizing Republican Party HQ



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

