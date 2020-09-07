https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/07/michigan-secretary-of-state-says-election-results-could-take-a-week-to-determine/

Jocelyn Benson (D-Mich.), the Secretary of State of Michigan, said in a Sunday interview that the results of the presidential election in the state might not be known for a week, as reported by Politico.

Benson made the remarks on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” with Chuck Todd, saying that “we should be prepared for this to be closer to an election week as opposed to an election day…we are not going to have the full results and a counting of all of our ballots on election night.”

She said that she called on the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to “make changes to the laws” that will make it easier to count more ballots after Election Day, though the legislature has blocked these efforts due to the strong possibility of voter fraud taking place in this post-Election Day period. She also attempted to blame United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, claiming without evidence that “the changes in the postal service, if nothing else, have created confusion and chaos where none existed prior.”

Benson described the possibility of a candidate possibly being declared the winner on Election Day as “another example of the type of misinformation and disinformation that we’re seeing multiple ways from multiple platforms and voices in this election cycle,” without offering any examples.

Secretary Benson’s words echo recent statements by a far-left Democratic analytics firm, Hawkfish, which claimed that President Donald Trump could win in a landslide on the day of the election, only to then lose after a week or more of mail-in ballots being counted and putting Democratic nominee Joe Biden over the top. This further proves what President Trump has been warning about for months, with regards to the possibility of widespread voter fraud as a result of the Democrats’ push for vote-by-mail in the November election.

