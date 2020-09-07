https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/09/three-missiles-target-baghdad-airport-that-hosts-us-troops/

Three missiles targeted the military terminal at Baghdad International Airport on Sunday.

The three Katyusha rockets did not cause any casualties but damaged four vehicles, a military statement said.

Usually, missile attacks target military bases in the vicinity of Baghdad airport, where the international coalition soldiers are present.

Baghdad’s “Green Zone,” which includes the Washington embassy, has faced similar sporadic attacks since the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in an American raid early this year.

Armed Shiite factions, including Iraqi Hezbollah, have repeatedly threatened to target US forces and interests in the country.

