https://ijr.org/more-americans-trump-will-win-debates-biden/

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is inching closer as the November election nears.

The first debate is scheduled for September 29, with two others following on October 15 and 22. The first debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

When it comes to who will win the debates, many voters are thinking it will be Trump.

According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released on Sunday, 47% of those polled said that they believe Trump will win the presidential debates, while 41% said Biden will win.

The poll was conducted Aug. 28 to 31, with roughly 35% of respondents saying they are Republican, about 32% Democrat, and 27% Independent.

An independent, who plans on voting for Biden, told USA Today, “Trump is gonna run all over Biden.” Additionally, a Trump supporter told the publication, “I feel like it’s just gonna be a one-sided show.”

The poll also showed that 44% of those polled said they think Trump will win in the upcoming presidential election, with 41% saying it will be Biden. However, recent national polls have shown Biden in the lead so far.

Additionally, the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is scheduled for October 7.

The Commission on Presidential Debates recently made known the choice of moderators for the upcoming debates, with Fox News’ Chris Wallace to moderate the first one, as IJR reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

