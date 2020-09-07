https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/07/morning-greatness-protests-continue-during-holiday-weekend/
Good Monday morning.
Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:
- The president has no public events on the schedule today.
Labor day spin cycle:
Harris Reverses Herself on Fracking Ban
This Week in Biden Gaffes
New York school district delays start of year after mass resignations, leaves of absence
Police Union Bosses Blame Local Prosecutors For ‘Night After Night Of Rioting’
Michigan secretary of state warns Election Day could be Election Week
Jacob Blake speaks out for first time since police shooting
California’s El Dorado wildfire sparked by pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party
Anita Hill backs Biden, despite his ‘mistakes’ in handling her testimony during Clarence Thomas hearings
American Airlines allows crew to wear ‘BLM’ pin, sparking backlash from some members
12-year-old suspended after teacher spots toy gun during virtual class
Paintball shootings in Los Angeles on the rise and concerning police
Court overseeing national security surveillance finds FBI routinely doesn’t observe rules
Rochester mayor and police chief say they won’t resign amid Daniel Prude protests
HA! Schiff accuses Barr of lying over election intelligence
California governor declares state of emergency as multiple counties battle wildfires
Demonstrators march to Rochester Public Safety Building to protest death of Daniel Prude
Navajo Nation calls for investigation into Fort Hood deaths
And that’s all I’ve got, now go enjoy your Labor Day!