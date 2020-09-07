https://www.dailywire.com/news/msnbc-analyst-sneers-at-tim-scott-for-saying-dems-had-attacked-him-as-an-uncle-tom

Senator Tim Scott recently issued a fundraising pitch which stated, “After sharing my story of cotton to Congress in one lifetime, Democrats are viciously attacking me for being a proud black Republican.” MSNBC political analyst Rick Tyler sneered on Twitter, “Hey @TimScottSC, I just received a fundraising solicitation from you claiming that Dems have called you a ‘Black” traitor’. ‘A Token’. ‘Uncle Tom’. I’ve not seen anyone call you those vile things. Can you cite anyone who did?”

Scott was referring to the reaction to his speech at the Republican National Convention, where he stated:

Joe Biden failed our nation’s historically Black colleges and universities, heaping blame on them as they fought to ensure our young folks had access to higher education … now Joe Biden wants to come for your pocketbooks, unless you’re a blue state millionaire … When it comes to what Joe Biden says he’ll do, look at his actions. Look at his policies. Look at what he already did and did not do while he’s been in Washington for 47 years. Ladies and gentlemen, people don’t always see those failures because they think we’re having a policy debate on two sides of an issue. That is not what is happening. Our side is working on policy, while Joe Biden’s radical Democrats are trying to permanently transform what it means to be an American. Make no mistake: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution, a fundamentally different America. If we let them, they will turn our country into a socialist utopia, and history has taught us that path only leads to pain and misery, especially for hard-working people hoping to rise. Instead, we must focus on the promise of the American journey. I know that journey well. My grandfather’s 99th birthday would have been tomorrow. Growing up, he had to cross the street if a white person was coming. He suffered the indignity of being forced out of school as a third grader to pick cotton, and he never learned to read or write. Yet he lived to see his grandson become the first African American to be elected to both the United States House and Senate. Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime, and that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last. There are millions of families like mine across this nation full of potential seeking to live the American Dream, and I’m here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality.

Scott’s former spokesman Ken Farnaso fired back at Tyler: “Hey, Rick, Ken here, @SenatorTimScott’s former spox. Here’s just 1 example via Twitter. Plenty more if you simply google search. The last thing we all need is a white guy telling a Black senator that he’s not been a victim of racism. P.S. Thanks for sharing his donation linkl!”

