(AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION) — There have been fresh calls to boycott the new live-action remake of Mulan after Disney included a thanks in the credits to Chinese Government authorities who have been linked to human rights violations.

The film, a remake of the much-loved 1998 animated movie, has previously been embroiled in controversy after one of the stars publicly supported police cracking down on independence protests in Hong Kong.

Mulan, which premiered in Australia on Disney’s online streaming service Disney+ on September 4, was filmed primarily in New Zealand and China, including desert scenes subtitled as “north-west China.”

