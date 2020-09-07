https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/new-chant-dont-give-us-sht-shut-sht/

By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

Protesters in Rochester, New York chanted on Saturday “give us our sh*t” as unrest and calls for reparations in the city grow.

“If they don’t give us our sh*t, we’ll shut sh*t down!” a group of protesters chanted, video uploaded by Twitter user ScooterCasterNY showed. One protester carried a burning object.

Demonstrators also chanted “who shut sh*t down, we shut sh*t down” and “whose streets, our streets,” according to the video.

TRENDING: John Bolton denies Trump called war dead ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

“If they don’t give us our sh*t, we’ll shut it down.” Black Lives Matter protesters in Rochester demand reparations, or else. pic.twitter.com/FEiXubjfnK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 6, 2020

On Sunday, lawyer and activist Danielle Ponder spoke to protesters in front of the Rochester Public Safety Building, saying that reparations could decrease property crimes, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported.

“What if we had the drug rehabilitation centers that rich people have? … What if gave reparations to the black community?” Ponder said.

Should reparations be paid to black Americans? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (22 Votes)

“Why do we have property crimes? Because people are living in poverty,” local activist and lawyer Danielle Ponder said, according to the local outlet. “Because people are dealing with drug addictions. What if we had the drug rehabilitation centers that rich people have? … What if we gave reparations to the Black community? What if we ensure everyone is making a living wage so they can take care of their children?”

Danielle Ponder is speaking now. pic.twitter.com/ig2rWsegEv — adria r. walker (@adriawalkr) September 7, 2020

Civil unrest in Rochester, New York has increased after a video recently surfaced showing the March death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died in police custody, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Prude’s autopsy ruled his death to be a homicide by asphyxiation.

Some of the demonstrations in the city have turned violent, video showed. Rioters intimidated outdoor restaurant patrons on Saturday, breaking tables and forcing diners to flee the area.

Demonstrators can be seen drinking diners’ beverages and breaking glass, according to video.

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are “shutting down restaurants”, tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

