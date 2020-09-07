https://www.theepochtimes.com/non-verbal-3-year-old-vanishes-after-fall-from-a-window-fbi-offers-reward_3490671.html

The FBI’s office in Cleveland is offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing three-year-old boy who disappeared last week.

Braylen Noble, the boy, disappeared from the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights Drive in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 4, said officials.

A Toledo Police Department spokesperson, Kellie Lenhardt, told the Toledo Blade that the mother of Braylen, Dajnae Cox, called 911 and said the child fell from an apartment window. She said the child has autism and is non-verbal.

The child was wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse T-shirt when he disappeared, according to the Toledo Police Department.

The office said police, fire officials, and park officers are conducting searches at “surrounding buildings, dumpsters, under vehicles, and more.”

Family members over the weekend held a vigil for the boy.

“We’re out here for this prayer vigil to bring him safe and sound back home, or let us know where he’s at. Please. Whoever knows where he’s at, please return him or put him in a safe place where we can get him. There will be no problem, just please return my grandson,” said Jeffery Holloway, Braylen’s grandfather.

Other family members said that people should stop spreading rumors on social media.

“Been so much negativity on Facebook about the mom. We don’t care about that. We just care about the little baby. We don’t care about what’s going on. We just want to come in together and pray and lift her up. We don’t know what the situation is, we just want to keep her in prayer,” said Joy Goings, Braylen’s great aunt.

The FBI Cleveland office is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to Braylen, according to News5. Those with information should call 419-255-1111 or 911.

