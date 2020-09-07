https://www.westernjournal.com/ny-assistant-principal-not-fired-screaming-f-police-protest/

A New York assistant principal has been placed on administrative leave after he recorded himself at Rochester protests screaming “F— the police.”

Steven Lysenko, who works at Spencerport High School in Rochester, attended the protests and took a Facebook Live video of himself cursing the police while wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, the New York Post reported.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Lysenko claimed that police pepper-sprayed protesters even though “we didn’t do anything but chant and sing,” the Post reported.

In the video, he gave his name and identified himself as president of the local chapter of the National Association for Multicultural Education.

“Our peacekeepers ended up shooting pepper spray at us for singing and chanting and telling them what a s—ty-a–ed job they were doing,” Lysenko said in the clip.

“They can f— right off, America!” he said.

“F— the police,” Lysenko said. “F— Rochester Police Department!”

Sure why not: Here’s a NY assistant high school principal sharing a video of himself yelling “F the police!” https://t.co/WwUGyCy1Cq pic.twitter.com/cnC9BgIqX0 — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 7, 2020

“Mr. Steven Lysenko is a tenured administrator with due process rights,” Spencerport High School spokeswoman Lanette Cypher told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Monday.

“He has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation,” she said.

The school said in a Saturday statement that “Spencerport Central School District stands in solidarity in support of racial equality and systemic change,” but that “when a District employee uses language in public or on social media that does not align with our Code of Conduct or demonstrate appropriate role modeling for students, that is something that we will not condone.”

“These statements by our administrator have caused disruption within our school community,” the school said.

“We apologize to our students, parents and community that you had to hear this language from one of our employees. This will be addressed as a confidential, personnel matter.”

As on Monday afternoon, more than 5,800 people had signed a Change.org petition saying that Lysenko should not be fired.

