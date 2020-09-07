https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nyu-students-suspended-new-york/2020/09/07/id/985688

New York University has suspended more than 20 students for violating its coronavirus rules after a party near the school’s dormitories attracted hundreds Saturday, NBC New York reports.

“More than 20 NYU students have been suspended so far,” the school announced on its official Twitter account. “Please don’t be the next. Avoid parties and bars. Wear a mask. Keep your distance.”

NBC reports hundreds of young people attended the gathering Saturday night in Washington Square Park, which lasted well into the night, and few, if any, were seen wearing masks or social distancing.

“We have received reports and videos of large crowds of young people gathering in Washington Square Park last night, with some people not wearing masks or distancing,” said Senior VP for Student Affairs Marc Wais in a statement Sunday.

“As I indicated on Thursday, the expectations we have set for NYU students apply both on-campus and off-campus,” he added.

The school has implemented a number of health safety protocols in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including asking students to self-quarantine for 14 days after moving in and before attending classes. Regular on-campus testing will begin at NYU starting next week, with students living on campus getting tested every week, and students and university staff who live off-campus getting tested every other week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

