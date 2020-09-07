https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/07/ouch-melissa-francis-adds-a-disclaimer-to-joe-bidens-claim-about-who-does-and-doesnt-deserve-a-reward/

With the presidential election less than two months away, Joe Biden is working to up his “working class man of the people” cred”:

Nice. But Fox News’ Melissa Francis has a good reminder about the messenger:

D’OH! Biden won’t be quick to point that out.

