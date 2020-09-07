http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jso55Ef8EbQ/

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok accused the president of being a threat to national security on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live” during an interview with network correspondence Hallie Jackson.

Strzok said, “Without exaggeration, President Trump’s counterintelligence vulnerabilities are exponentially greater than any president in modern history.”

Jackson asked, “So do you think the president is a national security threat?”

Strzok said, “I do.”

Jackson asked, “Do you believe the Russians still have hidden leverage over the president?”

Strzok said, “I think that’s a fair assumption. I think when you look at President Trump and the efforts he’s taken to fighting tooth and nail to prevent, for instance, the release of his tax records, there is something there he doesn’t want out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

