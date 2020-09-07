https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vaccine-voters-rushed/2020/09/07/id/985660

If a vaccine were announced this year, the initial thought among 65% of registered voters would be that it was rushed through without enough testing, with just 35% saying it would be a scientific achievement that happened quickly, according to a CBS News poll released over the weekend.

Among Democrats, 77% said their first thought would be that it was rushed through, while 48% of Republicans said they would also think that.

Other results from the poll indicate:

As President Donald Trump talks up the possibility that a coronavirus vaccine may be available this fall, just 21% of voters nationwide now say they would get a vaccine as soon as possible if one became available at no cost, down from 32% in late July.

The percentage of Democrats who say they would get a vaccine as soon as possible has dropped even more sharply, from 42% in July to only 25%.

There has been a sharp decrease in trust among voters for information about the virus from the Centers for Disease Control, falling from 86% in March to only 54% today.

Trust is also down in the voters’ governors (69% to 55%), the national media (45% to 35%) and in President Donald Trump (46% to 40%) to give accurate information on the virus

More voters trust Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (47%) than Trump (34%) to make sure a safe coronavirus vaccine is available..

The survey was conducted on behalf of CBS News by YouGov between September 2-4 and is based on a representative sample of 2,493 registered voters nationwide. The margin of error is +/- 2.4 points.

