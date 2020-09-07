https://nypost.com/2020/09/06/trump-shares-video-of-portland-protester-catching-fire-set-to-footloose/

President Trump on Sunday shared video of a Portland protester accidentally being set in flames set to the song “Footloose” — dubbing the scene “sick.”

“These are the Democrats ‘peaceful protests.’ Sick!” Trump wrote as he retweeted the clip shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino.

The footage — set to the Kenny Loggins song — shows the protester with his lower pantlegs in flames frantically running away from another small fire in the street, near a police line in the city on Saturday.

As the man runs in panic, police can be heard declaring the protest a riot, and they begin deploying tear gas.

Fellow protesters work to extinguish the burning man. Police in riot gear also rush toward the suffering man, but their offer of assistance was rebuffed.

At the time of the video, officers had blocked hundreds of protesters from converging on the Southeast Portland precinct as part of a demonstration against police violence and systemic racism, The Oregonian reported.

The march had begun at 9 p.m. local time, and dozens of cops arrived to block protesters’ path, reportedly announcing over a loudspeaker that they wouldn’t allow demonstrators near the precinct “for the safety of city employees, community members and nearby residents.”

Three Molotov cocktail-like devices were thrown before the police and state troopers at the scene quickly made their riot declaration and began forcefully dispersing the crowd, according to the paper.

The incident marked the first use of tear gas this month in the city, where protests have raged for more than 100 consecutive days.

Police on Sunday said multiple fire bombs were hurled at cops after the blockade was erected. One of them “caught a community member on fire” and he was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Rocks and illegal fireworks were also thrown at officers, injuring a sergeant, cops said.

“A sergeant was directly struck by a commercial grade firework, which burned through his glove and injured his hand,” police said in a statement, sharing a gory image of the officer’s skinned thumb.

“Several officers and troopers were struck by rocks in the head, arms, shoulders, and feet. Only their protective gear prevented serious injury.”

Police said 59 people were arrested, including at least two who were wearing body armor and another two carrying blades.

