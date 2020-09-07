https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-biden-harris-destroy-country-economy

President Trump touted the United States’ economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, claiming his administration could create up to 10 million new jobs in 2021 — while slamming his Democratic rival Joe Biden, calling him a “pawn” for China, saying he “doesn’t have a clue” and warning that he would “destroy” the economy.

The president, during a Labor Day press conference at the White House, touted his administration’s efforts, again saying the U.S. is in the midst of a “V-shaped recovery” amid the coronavirus pandemic, and citing how 1.4 million new jobs were added in the month of August.

TRUMP THANKS JOHN KELLY AIDE WHO DENIED HEARING PRESIDENT CALL FALLEN MARINES LOSERS

Trump then shifted to the 2020 presidential race, pointing to Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., whom he called “the most liberal person in Congress,” saying that a potential Biden-Harris administration “would destroy this country and the economy.”

“If Biden wins, China wins, because China will own this country,” Trump said Monday. “And hopefully you’re not going to be able to find that out.”

He added: “This is the most important election in our history.”

Trump went on to say that, if re-elected, he will “make America into the manufacturing super power in the world,” and will “continue to unleash American energy.”

“We are totally energy independent right now,” Trump said. “Joe Biden and the radical socialist Democrats would immediately collapse the economy.”

He added: “If they got in, they would crash it, you’ll have a crash, the likes of which you’ve never seen — your stocks, the 401ks…Those stocks will crash like you’ve never seen before.”

The president shifted to China, saying Biden has been “a pawn for them,”

“He’s been so easy, they dream about him,” Trump said. “If Joe Biden becomes president, China will own the United States.”

HARRIS, PENCE MAKE DUELING TRIPS TO BATTLEGROUND WISCONSIN AS TRUMP TRIES TO CLOSE GAP

Meanwhile, the president was asked about negotiations over a potential fourth coronavirus stimulus package, and whether he would meet with congressional Democrats.

“I know my customers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Leader Schumer, they don’t want to make a deal,” he said. “These are people, I don’t have a lot of respect, they don’t have a lot of respect for the American people, and I know who I am dealing with.”

The president added: “They don’t want to make a deal because they know that’s good for the economy, therefore it is good for me on November 3, therefore, they’re not going to make a deal.”

“They think if the country does as badly as possible, even though a lot of people are being hurt, that’s good for the Democrats,” Trump continued. “I’m taking the high road by not seeing them. And if I thought it would make a difference, I’d do it in a minute.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Negotiations over a potential fourth coronavirus stimulus package have been stalled for weeks, as Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democrats have urged Republicans to spend at least $2.5 trillion on the package, while the White House and Republicans are looking to spend less. Senate Republicans are making progress, though, on coronavirus relief legislation with daily talks with the White House and hope to put forth a narrow plan as soon as this week.

Meanwhile, the president touted his administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” program which he said will deliver a COVID-19 vaccine by as early as October, but at least by the end of the year.

“Under my leadership, we’ll produce a vaccine in record time,” Trump said.

The president went on to slam Democrats, claiming they are “disparaging” the vaccine.

“It is so contrary to all of the lies. They are political lies,” Trump said. “And it is so dangerous for our country.”

“The vaccine will be very safe and very effective,” Trump continued. “We want to save a lot of lives. With me, it’s the faster the better…I am saying this in terms of this is what we need.”

He added: “The most important thing to me is saving lives. That’s the most important thing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

