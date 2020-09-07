https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f569f50c1981470619f092a
Michael McCormack appeared on ABC’s Q&A on Monday night to discuss the coronavirus-stricken state and the government’s handling of the crisis….
A pyrotechnic device that was used in a gender reveal party sparked a giant wildfire in California that has so far scorched more than 7,500 acres, fire officials said Monday morning….
School visited by Boris Johnson – Castle Rock High School in Leicestershire – put a number of pupils into self-isolation after a staff member tested positive….
Plans would see holidaymakers firstly tested 48 hours before arriving the UK, before then undergoing a second test five days after landing. If both are negative, they could leave quarantine….
Jeff Mason of Reuters had just begun speaking when Trump cut him off and said: ‘You’re going to have to take that off, please.’ The president became visibly annoyed when Mason refused….