State Sen. Scott Jensen, a practicing physician, is once again under investigation by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for his skepticism surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Anonymous complaints filed with the Board of Medical Practice allege that Jensen continues to “mislead” and “lie” to the public about COVID-19, according to a letter he received last week.

The complaints accuse Jensen of posting videos to Facebook that “contain false and misleading information,” wrongly comparing COVID-19 to the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, and posing a “danger to public health.”

The board already investigated similar allegations against Jensen in July and cleared him of any wrongdoing. The previous allegations accused him of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and providing reckless advice by comparing the virus to the flu.

Jensen discussed the new investigation in a video posted to his Facebook Saturday, denouncing America’s “tremendously vicious” culture of censorship.

“I’ve said this before: if it can happen to me, could it happen to you also?” said Jensen. “This is a danger and I think we need to talk about it. Let’s not kid ourselves. The cancel culture, the muzzling of a perspective that you don’t like – this is happening.”

According to Jensen, contrarians like himself are needed in the public discussion, and he pointed to a recent article in the American Journal of Medicine as evidence. The author of the article, said Jensen, suggests that the country institute a “universal one-week lockdown every year in remembrance of COVID-19.”

Jensen has no doubt that the complaints filed against him are politically motivated.

“I have to ask: who are we? This is a time censorship. This is a time of vehement anger,” he said. “When these things happen, they affect all of us. This is a deep, dark place we’re going, and there is a legitimate fear that the cure, the response, is worse than the problem itself.”

