https://justthenews.com/government/congress/republicans-ask-judiciary-chair-nadler-hold-hearing-about-civil-unrestin?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Four House Judiciary Committee Republicans wrote a letter Tuesday demanding that Chairman Jerrold Nadler convene hearings about the violence and civil unrest that has occurred in various U.S. cities run by Democrats.

Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Ken Buck of Colorado, Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin and Mike Johnson of Louisiana also urged Rep. Nadler, a New York Democrat, to condemn leftist violence.

The Republicans called for Nadler to “publicly and forcefully denounce left-wing violent extremism and acknowledge that leftwing violence is neither ‘imaginary’ nor a ‘myth.’”

They also ask that he “Immediately convene a hearing of the Judiciary Committee to examine the civil unrest caused by left-wing violent extremists in Democrat-run cities.”

The four Republican lawmakers pointed to the cities of Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Kenosha, Wisconsin; Washington D.C.; and New York City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

