Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco salon visit by tweeting a picture Monday of his wife Ann cutting his hair at their Utah home.

Romney tweeted:

“Getting cleaned up for resumption of the Senate Better salon than Pelosi’s!”

His tweet follows the controversy after Pelosi made headlines for visiting a San Francisco hair salon despite local ordinances that have kept salons closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

She is shown in security footage obtained by Fox News walking through ESalonSF with wet hair and without wearing a mask. She maintains the salon, which she has used several times over the years, of setting her up and said the salon owner owes her an apology.

President Donald Trump has also mocked Pelosi’s salon visit, tweeting last week the salon’s owner, Erica Kios, should run for Congress.

Trump tweeted:

“Nancy Pelosi says she got ‘set up’ by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy?”

Kious told Fox News on Tuesday that Pelosi’s visit represented a double standard.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious said, adding she “can’t believe” the speaker did not have a mask on.

