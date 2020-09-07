https://justthenews.com/government/congress/san-fransisco-salon-owner-who-checked-pelosi-gets-300k-recover-shutdown?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The San Francisco hair salon owner who cried foul that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could get a wash-and-dry while her shop remained closed because of coronavirus restrictions says she’s received $300,000 in contributions.

“I wish I could personally thank every person who sent me their prayers, words of encouragement and support, especially at a time when so many are struggling to make ends meet in their own lives,” salon owner Erica Kious told FoxNews.com, which first reported on Pelosi’s hair appointment.

The $300,000 came through a GoFundMe page set up for Kious.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, was seen Aug. 31 on security camera video inside the salon with wet hair and no mask to cover her mouth and nose.

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March. They were permitted a day after Pelosi’s appointment to reopen for outdoor services.

Pelosi has argued she was “set up” because she was told that her appointment, during which she got a wash and blowout, was compliant with city health-safety rules amid the pandemic.

