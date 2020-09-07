https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/school-suspends-12-year-old-boy-teacher-spots-toy-gun-room-virtual-learning-video/

A 12-year-old boy was suspended from school in Grand Mountain, Colorado after a teacher spotted a toy gun in his room during virtual art classes.

Police were called to the home and the boy was suspended.

The school only notified the parents after police were already on their way to the home.

Via FOX 31:

FOX News reported:

A 12-year-old boy in Colorado got a five-day suspension for flashing a toy gun across his computer screen during an online art class, according to a report. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said although the teacher thought it was a toy gun authorities still did a welfare check on Isaiah Elliott without parental notification. “It was really frightening and upsetting for me as a parent, especially as the parent of an African-American young man, especially given what’s going on in our country right now,” Curtis Elliott, Isaiah’s father, told KDVR. He said his son, who has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and has learning disabilities, wasn’t aware the gun was shown on screen in his distance learning. “He was in tears when the cops came. He was just in tears. He was scared. We all were scared. I literally was scared for his life,” said Curtis Elliott.

