Seattle police on Monday charged through a barricade of Antifa militants who were throwing rocks, bottles and projectiles at officers.

Antifa terrorists gathered outside of the Seattle Police Officers Guild and threw projectiles at officers.

The officers charged through the barricade of terrorists.

WATCH:

Here’s the aftermath:

Seattle police made several arrests.

Antifa continued to throw rocks and bottles at officers near 6th and Royal Brougham.

Seattle police recovered Molotov cocktails outside of the SPOG office.

