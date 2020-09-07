https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/seattle-police-charge-barricade-antifa-militants-throwing-rocks-bottles-projectiles-officers-make-multiple-arrests-video/

Seattle police on Monday charged through a barricade of Antifa militants who were throwing rocks, bottles and projectiles at officers.

Antifa terrorists gathered outside of the Seattle Police Officers Guild and threw projectiles at officers.

Large crowd outside SPOG building on 4th Avenue South. As officers attempted to make arrests, protesters began throwing explosives, rocks and bear spray at officers. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 8, 2020

The officers charged through the barricade of terrorists.

WATCH:

HAPPENING NOW: @SeattlePD rushes through barricade of Antifa Militants and BLM protesters outside of Seattle Police Officers Guild. Multiple protesters get arrested. #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/rJto0B4t7N — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 8, 2020

Here’s the aftermath:

Seattle police made several arrests.

Officers have made several arrests, and have issued several dispersal orders to crowd. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 8, 2020

Antifa continued to throw rocks and bottles at officers near 6th and Royal Brougham.

Crowd continuing to throw rocks, bottles, and at officers near 6th and Royal Brougham. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 8, 2020

Seattle police recovered Molotov cocktails outside of the SPOG office.

Images of Molotov cocktails recovered outside SPOG office. pic.twitter.com/uxlYG5OXg2 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 8, 2020

