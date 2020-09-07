https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/princess-bride-democrats-movie-fundraising/2020/09/07/id/985719

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is taking aim at cast members of “The Princess Bride” for their plans to reunite for a fundraiser supporting Democrats in Wisconsin.

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now,” he added.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin in a web post said several cast members including star Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, and others would reunite for a live-streamed script reading and a question-and-answer session moderated by comedian and actor Patton Oswalt.

“I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as president to represent and stand up for all Americans,” Elwes said in a statement. “He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence, and economic collapse that we are now experiencing.”

President Donald Trump took Wisconsin in 2016. The state Democratic Party wants to change that.

Cruz is a self-professed “Princess Bride” fan. He was active in theater in his youth and often times works movie quotes into his public appearances.

