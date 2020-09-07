https://www.westernjournal.com/star-parker-protesters-adopted-kkk-tactics-setting-landslide-win-trump/

Confrontational leftist demonstrators are going to help President Donald Trump win in a “landslide” in November, Center for Urban Renewal and Education founder Star Parker told Fox News over the weekend.

Parker, a conservative columnist and former House of Representatives candidate, was confident in the president’s chances when she spoke with “Fox & Friends Weekend” — but she also castigated the left for trying to “destabilize our society” by portraying America’s foundations as “evil.”

“I think they’re setting up Donald Trump for a landslide,” she said.

“He may even get the only state that Ronald Reagan didn’t get after the last bout we had with these types of anti-American sentiments. We’re talking about all of these organizations now, these peaceful protesters taking on the tactics of the KKK: threats, intimidation, what next?”

Parker was referring to the 1984 presidential election when Reagan, the incumbent, managed to take every state but one — Minnesota, the home state of Democratic standard-bearer Walter Mondale. (Mondale, the vice president under Jimmy Carter, also managed to take Washington, D.C.’s three electoral votes — a feat indeed even Elmer Fudd, running as a Democrat, could manage.)

This is because the demonstrators, according to Parker, want “chaos.”

“They are after our founding principles,” Parker said. “They think that America is inherently evil because it was rooted in Christianity and capitalism and a Constitution, a rule of law where we get to elect our officials, and they don’t like this.

“I think that they don’t mind Donald Trump being the president because it would be much easier for them to continue this totalitarian push under a Donald Trump presidency than under a Joe Biden presidency,” she added.

She also criticized Biden’s vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, for supporting a bail fund Parker said helped with “wreaking havoc” by releasing violent demonstrators arrested by police.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, supported by many celebrities, has aimed to provide money to get demonstrators arrested during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

“They’re going to continue this actually as a strategic call,” Parker said.

“But I don’t think that they have their pulse on the American people. The American people want Donald Trump’s leadership because it’s about law and order. It’s about a rule of law. So she can continue to play both sides, but they will get beat in November.”

As Parker notes, this isn’t a matter of persuasion. People might be persuaded by peaceful protesting, but nobody is persuaded by rioting, looting and violent confrontations. These are the tactics of the mob — of organizations like the Ku Klux Klan.

It’s not “mostly peaceful,” no matter how much that line is uttered.

To the extent that those at the top of the Democratic ticket have condemned it, they’ve done so at a late hour, preferring to remain silent on the issue — something the establishment media were perfectly willing to let them do.

They’ve now condemned it, because of course they have. Americans simply won’t countenance rioting — but for the top of the Democratic ticket, there’s remarkable hypocrisy.

Consider the Minnesota Freedom Fund supported by Harris — a fund that, according to the Washington Examiner, bailed out “a gunman who shot at police during the May riots, a woman accused of killing a friend, and a twice-convicted rapist.”

The fund’s Greg Lewin somehow managed to make things worse with his explanation for this.

“I often don’t even look at a charge when I bail someone out,” he said. “I will see it after I pay the bill because it is not the point. The point is the system we are fighting.”

This is what Kamala Harris was supporting before she was the No. 2 on the Democratic presidential ticket — while she was proving her bona fides, in other words, to Joe Biden.

No, it’s not likely that Donald Trump and Mike Pence will win a landslide like Ronald Reagan did in 1984. If voters consider what all this means for the American people, however, it could mean an easy second term for Trump.

