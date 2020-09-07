https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/state-officials-confirm-el-derado-fire-7050-acres-started-pyrotechnics-gender-reveal-party/

The El Dorado Fire spreading in California has already burned 7050 acres with only 5% of containment.

But it didn’t have to be this way.

According to officials the El Dorado fire was started by pyrotechnics at a gender reveal party.

#ElDoradoFire | SAN BERNARDINO/ INYO/ MONO UNIT |

El Dorado Fire Cause pic.twitter.com/PNBQWMXMwK — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 7, 2020

TRENDING: ‘F*ck White People!’ – BLM-Biden Supporters Scream at Elderly Couple Dining Outdoors in Pittsburgh, Steal Their Drinks Off Table (VIDEO)

And now over 7000 acres have been destroyed.

Those parents may be paying for more than diapers in the coming weeks.

Fire is now 7050 acres with 5% containment. Still encroaching on the Oak Glen area & eastern Yucaipa. Evacuation orders extended to everything East of Bryant down to Yucaipa Blvd. Multiple SBSD Stations sending personnel to assist with evacuations. Video-Oak Glen Rd #Eldoradofire pic.twitter.com/ErsUEzmwt2 — Lt. James Mahan (@SBCSDLtMahan) September 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

