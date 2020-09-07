https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/state-officials-confirm-el-derado-fire-7050-acres-started-pyrotechnics-gender-reveal-party/

The El Dorado Fire spreading in California has already burned 7050 acres with only 5% of containment.

But it didn’t have to be this way.
According to officials the El Dorado fire was started by pyrotechnics at a gender reveal party.

And now over 7000 acres have been destroyed.
Those parents may be paying for more than diapers in the coming weeks.

