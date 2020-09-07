https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/stunning-serial-liar-adam-schiff-accuses-bill-barr-lying-china-election-threat-video/

Rep. Adam Schiff has been caught in numerous lies since the 2016 election. The biggest lie he continued to push for years and to this day was Russian collusion with the Trump campaign and interference in the 2016 election.

The Mueller report confirmed there was no collusion between Trump and Putin. None. In fact they couldn’t even find any Russians for their scandal.

Rep. Schiff should hide his face in disgrace. Instead he continues to push the Russia hoax to this day. And the liberal mainstream media REFUSES to correct him.

This is the state of politics today. Democrats and their media pushing lie after lie on the American people.

On Sunday Adam Schiff said AG Bill Barr was lying about China interference in the 2020 election.

The Hill reported:

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday accused Attorney General William Barr of lying when he said China posed the greatest threat to U.S. elections this year. “That’s just a plain false statement by the attorney general, a flat-out false statement,” Schiff said in an interview with CNN. “What Bill Barr just did in that statement was just flat-out mislead the American people.” The comments from Schiff came just days after Barr was asked about U.S. intelligence noting that Russia, China and Iran are seeking to interfere in the 2020 elections. Asked whose meddling efforts were the most aggressive, Barr said the intelligence he’d seen showed it was China. However, he said he could not divulge details regarding that conclusion. Schiff rejected Barr’s remarks, saying it was “such a disservice to the country that we can’t trust our own attorney general.” “But apparently Bill Barr is willing to do anything or say anything to help Donald Trump,” he said.

This is complete rubbish but CNN made no attempt to correct him.

The liberal media is a disgrace.

