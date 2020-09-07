https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/515391-ted-cruz-longtime-fan-of-the-princess-bride-swipes-at-cast

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzRecord deficit complicates GOP path to coronavirus relief O’Rourke endorses Kennedy for Senate: ‘A champion for the values we’re most proud of’ Overnight Health Care: Trump pressure on health agencies risks undermining public trust | Top FDA spokeswoman ousted after 11 days MORE (R-Texas), a longtime fan of “The Princess Bride,” took aim at cast members of the cult classic over the weekend after reports emerged of their plans to reunite for a fundraiser supporting Democrats in Wisconsin.

Cast members from the film will be taking part in a virtual table read for the fundraiser — which a site for the event said will feature actors Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin and Billy Crystal.

In a tweet reacting to the news on Saturday, Cruz referred to lines from Inigo Montoya, a character portrayed by Patinkin in the 1987 film.

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father,” he wrote in the tweet.

“Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now,” Cruz, who has been vocal in the past about his feelings for the film and acted out a scene from the flick when he was running for president in 2015, added.

The event is scheduled to happen this coming Sunday and is asking supporters to make a donation supporting the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to view the virtual script read. An advertisement for the event says the reading will only be livestreamed once.

“Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” a page promoting the event reads.

Ben Wikler, who chairs the Wisconsin Democratic Party, responded to Cruz’s tweet later on Saturday, urging him to join the virtual read.

“Just think—you can say to Trump: ‘Hello. My name is Rafael Cruz. You insulted my father. Prepare to lose,’ ” he tweeted.

Elwes, who stars as Westley in the film, also responded to Cruz on Twitter over the weekend, writing: “@tedcruz if you only left the fire swamp you could join us. #dumptrumperdinck.”

Wisconsin is among a number of battleground states to watch in the coming election. President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer calls for investigation into reports of campaign finance improprieties by DeJoy’s former company McCarthy told Trump trashing mail-in voting will hurt Republicans: report Iran broadcasts wrestler’s confession following Trump tweet MORE narrowly won the state in the 2016 election and a recent poll shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign works to set narrative ahead of pivotal debates with Biden Massachusetts proves Puerto Ricans are the secret key to Dem victory in November Trump says officials will investigate whether California is using 1619 Project in classrooms MORE leading the president by 6 points in the state.

