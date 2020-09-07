https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/07/the-most-2020-thing-so-far-portland-mob-tried-to-prevent-a-black-woman-from-driving-down-the-street-guess-who-won-this-brief-standoff-video/

The nightly mob activity in Portland, Oregon has been going on for over three months, and videos like this one show how some of the people who live there have had enough (language warning):

“You’re setting fires in the streets?” asks a black female driver tonight who is stopped by antifa rioters in north Portland. “Get out of my way!” She refuses to follow their orders. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pd3cSN0Ikx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2020

For some reason you’re not likely to see videos like that on the national news.

An all white gang harassing a black, female motorist in the name of racial & social equality is the most 2020 thing so far. https://t.co/OuHSbMTlMg — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 7, 2020

White “protesters” harassing and lecturing a black female driver is really the perfect representation of the protests in Portland. That and the one guy setting himself on fire trying to throw a molotov cocktail at police. https://t.co/0d4D59RgeM — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2020

White hipster rioters. Black female motorist. Hey guys beginning to think it’s not about black lives. https://t.co/3U5WaJeFNQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2020

Right?

What’s it called when a bunch of masked white people with a history of violence looting and burning black communities block a black woman from driving while calling her racial slurs? https://t.co/QTrkoBzo34 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 7, 2020

“You’re setting fires in the streets? No, that’s violence. That’s violence.” Violent communists target black woman. https://t.co/xefVWBM7Bg — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 7, 2020

Black woman gets in the way of rich white kids attempting to overthrow America. https://t.co/Kbr8levCEP — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) September 7, 2020

TFW your grand Marxist revolution is utterly indistinguishable from a Klan rally. https://t.co/g95rMsFPNf — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) September 7, 2020

BLM violating a black persons rights. Ironic — BACK THE BLUE 💙 (@NoCommiess) September 7, 2020

and they always always use racist slurs. Always. — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) September 7, 2020

Wait.. I thought this was about “BLM”. Hmm.. almost like we have been right all long. This is about NOTHING but theft and destruction. All paid for by your local Democratic government and George Soros. https://t.co/MLlFZp5Oie — Troy🇺🇸 (@TroyE23) September 7, 2020

#BLM is a bunch of white kids destroying black neighborhoods while convincing black folks to vote Republican for the first time in their lives. https://t.co/kceE4uU9Cg — Lord Cecil Says – Back Cash Grab! (@dickandcomix) September 7, 2020

It’s almost like they are just using BLM as a Trojan horse for their marxist cause pic.twitter.com/r9s1QNSu0L — Austmaðurinn (@andrinnnnn) September 7, 2020

