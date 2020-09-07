https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/07/the-most-2020-thing-so-far-portland-mob-tried-to-prevent-a-black-woman-from-driving-down-the-street-guess-who-won-this-brief-standoff-video/

The nightly mob activity in Portland, Oregon has been going on for over three months, and videos like this one show how some of the people who live there have had enough (language warning):

For some reason you’re not likely to see videos like that on the national news.

Right?

