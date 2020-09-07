https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/real-oppressors-american-blacks-white-liberals/

I submit it’s a fact easily proven and demonstrably evident that white liberals and white Marxists, i.e., Communists specifically, have been and remain the greatest threat to the well-being of blacks. This is why they and their black shadows are rabidly promoting the removal of monuments to historical figures and the cessation of history being taught in government-run centers of indoctrination and institutions of so-called higher learning. The removal of tradition and history is one of the five key social objectives of Marxism; because, as Marx wrote, “In bourgeois society, the past dominates the present; in Communist society, the present dominates the past.”

None other that Malcolm X warned black Americans of the inherent evil intentions of white liberals. Malcolm X said: “There are many whites who are trying to solve the problem. But you never see them going under the label of liberals.” He warned blacks that: “A white American who identifies as a liberal is the most dangerous and deceitful thing in the Western Hemisphere.” He compared white liberals to a fox, which unlike the wolf, deceives its prey, i.e., they claim to be fighting for the rights of black Americans when the reality is that they are exploiting blacks for their own benefits. Let’s hear them call Malcolm X an Uncle Tom and/or sellout. But I digress.

In a speech given Dec. 4, 1963, he said: “The white liberal differs from the white conservative in one way. The liberal is more deceitful and hypocritical than conservatives. Both want power; but the white liberal has perfected the art of posing as the Negro’s (sic) friend and benefactor.”

Malcolm X rightly adjudged the American Negro to be the “political pawns” of white liberals in their power struggle against conservatives, saying: “The American Negro is nothing more than a political football, and the white liberals control this ball through tricks, tokenism, and false promises of integration and civil rights.” He further blamed black so-called civil rights leaders for selling out blacks to the liberals for tokenism.

I could not agree with him more. Everything white social divisionists have done in the name of helping blacks has served only to segregate and subjugate them. So complete has been the indoctrination by white liberals that many blacks fail to realize they’re slaves to a doctrine of self-inflicted failure.

Take, for instance, the Congressional Black Caucus. It’s members purport themselves to be a vital component of government when in fact they’re the equivalent of porch decorations with hip dysplasia and enforced laryngitis. They aren’t viewed as equals by the Democratic Party en masse or their congressional hierarchy. Party leadership strictly controls their public appearance in the day-to-day legislative process; and their voices are little more than whispers until they’re ordered forward to foment sin-color discord.

White liberal Democrats weaponized the Ku Klux Klan in 1869 as a transpicuous assault on the Negro intended to punish freed Americans of color for rejecting them. (See: “Democrat Party: Racism, Anarchy, and Domestic Terrorism,” mychal-massie.com, Oct. 29, 2019.)

White liberals embraced abortion as a means to eradicate blacks. And in a move that, if possible, would make Marx proud as he burns in hell, white liberals have convinced black women to pay white liberals to murder their children. This act of cleverness and deceit ranks second only to the serpent deceiving Eve in the Garden of Eden.

Jet Magazine, the premier publication for blacks, in the March 22, 1973, edition, quoting from the Black Panther newspaper, read: “The abortion law hides behind the guise of helping women when in reality it will attempt to destroy our people. How long do you think it will take for voluntary abortions to turn into involuntary abortion, into compulsory sterilization? Black people are aware that laws made supposedly to ensure our well-being are often put into practice in such a way that they ensure our deaths.” (“Black Panthers See Abortion as Black Genocide”) It took less than no time at all. In fact, the magazine dedicated the entire March 22 edition to, “Legal Abortion: Is It Genocide or Blessing In Disguise?”

Thanks to the work of Vladimir Lenin and W.E.B. du Bois, certain blacks were radicalized vis-à-vis systematic inculcation of agitprop and Hegelian Dialecticism. The introduction of Marxist black women into key public positions is a tactic of aggression intended for conquest and subjugation under government control, and it has been employed with great success.

I am one of the few who is willing to engage in full frontal assault of malevolent contumacious harridans like the Obama woman, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., et al. Black Marxist prosecutors have been elected to office with great stealth, only revealing what they truly are after securing their positions.

It was Lenin who recognized in the early 1900s that the first-generation former slaves in America were “ripe for revolution.” Du Bois viewed them as a “revolutionary class.”

The civil rights battle in the hands of liberal whites was coopted and corrupted from the beginning. It was white liberals who oppressed blacks for 124 years, from 1840 to the 1964 signing of the Civil Rights Act, which liberals promptly used to further divide our nation. And many blacks blindly followed along.

Few people are aware that in the early 1940s, Bayard Rustin, an avowed Black Socialist, i.e., Communist, channeling Lenin, said: “… blacks are ripe for Communists.” (See: “What White Intellectuals Are Afraid To Admit,” mychal-massie.com, July 30, 2013.)

With this great wealth of unimpeachable historical fact in hand, it’s time for blacks to cast down their white liberal oppressors. And it’s time for true Christians and conservatives to stop cowering in the corners and spouting the segregative verbiage being created by white university Marxists.

It’s time for those who love America to stand up and defend her from crooked, unethical white liberals and Marxists regardless of their skin color. Marxism is not a friend to freedom any more than white liberal Democrats are friends to blacks who are independent thinkers.

