Trey Gowdy with Maria Bartiromo this morning

Trey Gowdy assumes there will be no additional indictments arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s review of the investigation into links between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty last month in federal court to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from Durham’s probe, but Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said not to assume that more indictments are on the way.

That doesn’t mean, however, that those in high positions at the FBI and Department of Justice will not face political punishment, he said. The former South Carolina congressman made the comments after host Maria Bartiromo noted that “there is concern that John Durham is dragging his feet.”

She also asked Gowdy to weigh in on the fact that John Brennan was interviewed last month by Durham as part of the review of any misconduct related to the origins of the Russia probe, but the former CIA director was assured he’s not a target in the investigation, according to a Brennan spokesman.

“Walk us through being a target versus a witness and what John Brennan is saying now,” Bartiromo asked of Gowdy.

“My experience as a prosecutor is your status can change in an instant,” he said in response. “You can move from being a witness to a subject to a target so I understand that Brennan’s PR machine wants us all to believe that he’s not a target. That status can change,” Gowdy stressed. “You’re one document or one false statement away from going from one to the other.”

“With respect to Durham, my expectation is that he is going to access documents that [Calif. Republican Rep.] Devin [Nunes], [Texas Republican Rep. John] Ratcliffe and I never got to see,” he continued. “He’s going to access documents that the FBI never shared with Congress and he’ll write the definitive accounting of what happened.”

