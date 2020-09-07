https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/protests-new-york-rochester-daniel-prude/2020/09/07/id/985675

President Donald Trump Monday slammed “radical left” Democrat governors and mayors for the violence in several cities nationwide over the weekend, saying the cities are all being “weakly run.”

“Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland — All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors!” Trump tweeted. “Get the picture?” Five people were shot in Brooklyn late Sunday during an outdoor celebration, including a 6-year-old boy. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening. New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the boy and his mother were getting out of a cab when they were shot and that the incident appeared to be “gang-related,” reports Fox News.

Police arrested 11 people in Rochester, New York, when protests after the death of Daniel Prude continued to be violent. Prude died in March of asphyxiation after police put a “spit bag” over his head during an arrest.

A spokesperson for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa, responded to the president on Twitter Monday, saying that the majority of protests Sunday night were described as peaceful, but to Trump, “a peaceful protest is a ‘bad night’ — he thrives on anarchy and stokes the flames of division.”

Portland, meanwhile, marked the 100th day of unrest since demonstrations began after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

